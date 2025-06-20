Nollywood Caught Up With Us On The Job – Ebie

Share

Dan Chris Ebie is an award-winning filmmaker, actor and producer. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he reflects on his journey in the industry, he talks about his experience as a disco dancer, challenges, and other issues

How he started

The journey began from the stage in 1987 as a cultural dancer/ actor with a traveling theatre troupe known back then as Gongon. I then went on into television in 1998 starring in a number of episodes of the children television drama series, ‘Tales by Moonlight’.

A proud Ibibio man from Ikono LGA of Akwa Ibom State, he started out his journey in the entertainment industry professionally as a dancer – a disco dancer. “I used to be involved in the early disco/break dancing competitions representing my neighborhood in Ikoyi, where I was born and lived most of my growing up days.

I attended Ireti Primary School, Mekunwen road Ikoyi – “high brow part of Lagos” then proceeded to Ireti Grammar School South West Ikoyi for my secondary education. Back then, I used to represent my street and LGA in disco dancing competitions adorning our curly punk hair styles with pony tail weaved and falling all the way from the back of my head down to my lower back. We used to going from road to road dancing and wining gifts and cash.

“Some of us found our way into bigger platforms like the John Player Gold Leaf Championship, ‘The Kessinsheen’ hit show, not forgetting the popular Sunday Rendezvous that ran on NTA Channel 10 Lagos. Also, ‘Sunday Rendezvous’ was our own ‘Soul Train’ TV show back then with Prince 2000 as the in-house Dj. Prince 2000 was our Nigeria’s foremost and first recognised Disc Jockey (DJ) long before DJ Jimmy Jatt came into the scene around late 1990s, with great guys like Charles Hopst of Silver- bird most beautiful girl pangent, Reward, Kingsley Ogoro, Bright Chimezie and the likes who were stand out dancers like me between the 1980s and 1990s.”

Continuing, Ebie recalled he was involved with traditional dance practices around 1987 when he joined Gongon Dance Company, a traveling theatre dance troupe in Lagos that had notable thespians of that period some of who are household names today.

“Some of the choreographers and great thespians back then were Late Toun Oni, Biodun Ayoyinka (Baba Ajasco), Kayode Idris, Dagogo Diminas were some of the dance choreographers that taught me traditional dance forms at the National Museum, Onikan -Lagos. All you see me do today in theatre are of shoot of my early theatre experiences.

“From Gongon, I went on to join Mascot Theatre Troupe, another theatre company before finally pitching tent with Victory Performing Troupe where I became involved in various African dance experiences performing around Nigeria and outside the shores of Nigeria!

Stint with Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and National Troupe of Nigeria

A few times too, I did double as a performer with the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and the National Troupe of Nigeria as guest art- ists for over seven years before finally dropping my hat on the stage of traditional dance practices in 1996. In-between the period, I also played a bit of professional soccer and did miss playing for the Nigerian National team; Golden Eaglets in 1989, 1991 and 1993 respectively. Godwin Dudu Orumen the former Edo State Commissioner for Sports and the then host of ‘Complete Football’ on NTA 2 Channel 5” early 1990s was my football manager at the time.

From acting to producing

“My television experiences as an actor before becoming a producer in 1998 began with me act- ing on ‘Tales by Moonlight’; a popular Nigeria folklore story telling television program that was being dramatised on television in 1988. I also ap- peared in a number of other television productions, television festival (Telefest), Telemovies as well as a few notable soap operas as an actor and Production Manager.

Some of my prominent early appearances on NTA were, but not limited to ‘Crux of the Mat- ter’ an NTA Ch. 10 Lagos entry for 1990 Telefest, DanAzumi “the mechanic/husband to Altine on ‘Winds of Destiny’, Obed in ‘After the Storm’, Saka in the Tv sitcom ‘Paradise Park’ among other Tele –Movies and ‘At Your Service’ from 1990 to 2002.”

In-between acting within the television drama space, Dan Chris Ebie was also involved in the technical aspects of production beginning as a Production Assistant/ Camera Assistant on the set of ‘Memorial Hospital’, produced and directed by Chris Obi-Rapu where he cut his teeth as production hand.

“Working and learning from most of the NTA’s producer/directors of that period i.e Last Eguavon, Sadiq Daba, Peter Igho, Adiela Onyedibia, Tunji Adesina, Bukky George, Franca Ugwu, Dan Emeni, Çhuks Agu, Chris Ebie, Lai Arasunmi, Femi Lasode of the legendary Sango movie are men I got my training from before becoming a director and also as a producer.

“Working both as an actor and also as a crew member, my Television experience cuts through over three decades of hard work, dedication driven by passion for the arts as a vehicle to educate, enlightenment and entertainment which we can not fully see with our today ‘s stars. I worked as an A&R manager / PRO at EN studios, Even Ezra in Maroko then now called Oniru in Lagos for a bit when we discovered Alariwo of Africa and Weird Mc.

Our studio then produced Plantashun Boiz first album made possible and produced by Nelson Brown with Foster Dino on side, before I went on to managing Aladin ‘Mai ge mu, Chordwebs’ – the Acappella music group that had Dare Art-Alade and Beneth Ogbeiwi of MTN Project Fame , Benita Okojie, Saheed ‘Funky Mallam’ Mohammed and a few others as artist’s manager within the music space back in late 1999 to 2010! “I am proud to say Nollywood caught up with us on the job in 1992.

I am one of the foundation members of the Nigerian Actor’s guild (NAG) that today is known and called Actor’s guild of Nigeria (AGN) including the producers guild known as the Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria ( AMP) and also the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN). I have done quite a number of productions as an Assistant Producer on NTA’s AM belt Magazine programme such as ‘Morning Ride’, ‘AM Express’ and other live studio productions during my time at NTA before leaving in 2004 to produce Nollywood films.

Some of my Nollywood film credits are; ‘Endless Revenge’ (2002), ‘Uwa Arit Eno’ – an indigenous Efik/Ibibio movie in (2005), ‘Eka Usen Mi 1& 2’ (2008), ‘Atim 1 & 2’ (2010), ‘My Grandfather’s Wife’ (Iroko Tv 2019) ‘Amina’ on Netflix (2021), ‘Healed’, ‘Plagued’, ‘Third Party’, ‘Haywire’ and ‘The Hunter’ all on Africa Magic Showcase and Showmax (2022 – 2024) and ‘Mai Martaba’ the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee entry for 2025 Oscars.

“Currently, I consult, manage talents, producing contents that promotes our indigenous culture to rest of the world. I am also acting in ‘Tinsel’ on Africa Magic Channels; the longest Africa running soap opera on African Television playing the role of Agent Adesanmi since 2014 till date.”

Challenging roles

Every role I get or have had to act in is always a challenging one me. I say this because no matter the size of the role, it always requires energy, research and efforts. I have to give in interpreting for one to get into the right character.

Beside this, one will find him or herself replicating the same characteristic of same character in all he or she may find himself or herself which is an ingredient for stereotyping or becoming a stock character.

Basically, all roles for me are challenging, whichever one I play because it had to take a lot of work for me to get into character.

