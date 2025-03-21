Nollywood Can Leverage AI To Produce More Films At Lower Costs –Banwo

Share

Dr. Ope Banwo is a practicing lawyer, AI filmmaking pioneer and Founder of Aiflix360 Films. He is also the visionary behind Africa’s first fully AI-generated feature film, ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’, and the first AI-generated Nollywood music album, ‘Omegapro Scandemic’.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Banwo speaks on how he is revolutionising the entertainment industry using artificial intelligence, how Nollywood can leverage AI to produce more films in less time and at lower costs, among other issues.

What inspired you to create ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ and venture into AI-generated filmmaking?

I’ve always been fascinated by the intersection of technology and creativity. Nollywood has always been a pioneer—leading Africa in home video production—so I saw AI as the next frontier that we had to embrace.

The inspiration behind ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ came from wanting to prove that AI can do more than just assist filmmaking—it can actually create full-feature films.

The Omegapro Ponzi scheme provided a gripping real-life story that was perfect for showcasing AI’s ability to deliver a highstakes thriller with compelling characters and intense storytelling.

Can you explain what makes ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ Africa’s first fully AI-generated movie?

The key difference is that ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ was entirely created using AI at every stage of production—from script writing to character animation, voice, acting, editing, and even soundtrack composition.

Unlike other films that only talk about AI as a subject, our film was actually built by AI. No human actors, no physical sets— everything was generated using advanced AI tools.

Which of the AI tools and technologies did you use in the making of this film?

We used a combination of cutting-edge AI technologies. ChatGPT – for AI-assisted scriptwriting, Leonardo AI & MidJourney – for concept art and character designs, RunwayML & Kling AI – for AI-generated animation and lip-syncing, ElevenLabs & Uberduck – for AI voice synthesis, and Suno AI & Boomy – for AI-generated music and soundtrack scoring. Each of these tools played a critical role in bringing the movie to life without traditional filmmaking elements.

How long did it take to complete ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ compared to a traditional Nollywood movie?

Traditional Nollywood films can take several months to a year due to casting, location scouting, post-production, and distribution delays.

With AI, we were able to streamline the process and complete ‘Omegamax Conspiracy’ in a fraction of that time— around three months from ideation to final production.

What were the biggest challenges in producing a film entirely with AI?

The biggest challenge was getting AIgenerated characters to feel natural and expressive. While AI has come a long way in animation and voice generation, it still struggles with conveying deep emotions and nuanced human expressions.

Also, fine-tuning AI-generated voices to match the characters’ personalities took a lot of trial and error. We had to train AI models to replicate different accents and tones to ensure authenticity.

How did AI handle script writing, animation, voice-overs, and editing? AI-generated scriptwriting is very structured—it can create well-paced narratives, but it still requires human oversight to ensure emotional depth and realism.

For animation, we used AI models to generate character movements, facial expressions, and lip-syncing. AI voice synthesis tools provided realistic, natural-sounding voices for every character.

Post-production was fully AI-assisted, from scene rendering to special effects—proving that AI can create cinematic-quality visuals without the need for large film crews.

Do you believe AI-generated films can match or surpass human-made movies in quality?

AI is not here to replace human filmmakers—it is here to enhance creativity and push boundaries.

Right now, AI still has limitations in emotional depth and improvisation, but as the technology improves, it will become a powerful tool for creating high-quality films faster and at lower costs.

How does AI filmmaking reduce production costs and time compared to traditional filmmaking?

AI eliminates many of the biggest expenses in filmmaking: No need for actors. No need for physical sets or locations. No need for camera crews or large production teams. Instead, we generate everything digitally, significantly reducing both time and budget constraints.

What inspired you to create an AI-generated soundtrack for the film?

Since the movie was 100% AI-generated, I wanted to push the boundaries even further by creating a full-length AI-generated soundtrack.

This led to the creation of ‘Omegapro Scandemic’, a 14-track album fully composed, produced, and mastered using AI. How was AI used to generate lyrics, composition, and mastering for the soundtrack?

Suno AI helped generate lyrics based on prompts related to the movie’s themes. Boomy & Soundraw were used for melody and instrumental composition while AI mastering tools polished the tracks to professional studio quality.

Do you think AI-generated music can take the place of human musicians?

Not at all. AI cannot replace human creativity, but it can become a tool for faster music production and even inspire new genres of sound.

How do you see AI reshaping Nollywood and global filmmaking in the next 5–10 years?

AI will revolutionize how movies are made, distributed, and consumed. Nollywood can leverage AI to produce more films in less time and at lower costs.

Are there ethical concerns in AI filmmaking?

Yes, AI-generated content raises questions about authorship, copyright, and the displacement of human actors. It’s important that AI is used ethically—as a tool for creativity, not a replacement for human talent.

Will Aiflix360 continue producing AI movies?

Absolutely! AI filmmaking is not a onetime experiment for us—it’s the future of entertainment. We have already started working on our next AI feature films and plan to push the boundaries even further.

What’s next for Aiflix360?

We are developing an AI-driven talent hunt competition and working on new AIgenerated films with even more advanced storytelling and animation. AI will transform the way stories are told, and I’m excited for what comes next.

