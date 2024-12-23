Nollywood Box-Office Heats Up As Movie Giants Release Blockbuster Films

Share

The festive season has kicked off on a high note for Nollywood movie enthusiasts, with multiple movie giants releasing top-notch films that are currently competing for attention in cinemas nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nollywood fans are in for a treat, with so many bigbudget films competing for attention in cinemas.

Funke Akindele, one of Nollywood’s most beloved actresses, recently released the highly anticipated “Everybody Loves Jenifa”.

The “Jenifa” franchise, which debuted in 2008, has become a household name, and fans are in the cinema to see what is in store for the lovable and quirky Jenifa.

Meanwhile, veteran producer, Mercy Aigbe, is making waves with her latest film, “Thin Line”, which is also currently showing in cinemas.

Popular actress Toyin Abraham has also released the fifth installment of her hit comedy franchise, “Alakada”, titled “Alakada Bad and Boujee”

