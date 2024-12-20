Nollywood Blockbuster, Ijenwe Ala Dinma, Set To Premiere December 29

Share

All is set for the premiere of Ijenwe Ala Dinma, a captivating movie that showcases the rich culture and traditions of Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala in Imo State, on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Directed by Victor Emeghara and starring StephNora Okere alongside other Nollywood stars like Vitalis Ndubuisi, Vincent Opurum, Nneoma Ukpabi and Francis Nwafor, ‘Ijenwe Ala Dinma’ is an indigenous igbo language movie that tells the story of a married couple living in America, struggling with marital issues.

As they return to their hometown Ijenwe for the annual peace festival, they find resolution and healing through the rich cultural and traditional heritage of their homeland.

Shot on location in Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala in Imo State, the movie offers a unique glimpse into the lifestyle, culture, and traditions of the town.

With its universal themes of love, family, and cultural identity, ‘Ijenwe Ala Dinma’ is set to resonate with audiences across Nigeria and beyond and it’s highly anticipated premiere event is hosted by the Prestigious Swiss International Beland Hotel in Owerri.

The premiere event promises to be a glamorous and entertaining affair, with red-carpet appearances by the cast and crew alongside the dignitaries and high profile individuals in Imo State, with a stellar performance by the legendary Ogbarigbo Ghari dance troupe of Imerienwe cultural heritage, and other exciting side attractions.

