Nollywood Actress, Wunmi Toriola, Speaks On Crashed Marriage

Nigerian actress, Wunmi Toriola, has revealed why she ended her marriage with her ex-husband. Toriola got married in 2018 and welcomed her first child — named Zion — a year later. I n January, the movie star confirmed her separation from her partner in a lengthy Instagram post. Speaking in a recent interview, Tori- o l a said her m a r r i a g e ended because her ex- husband always rubbed her fame to her face during arguments.

The single mother of one, however, said her ex-husband remains fully engaged in co- parenting their child — despite their split. “I got married to a young man, we had our lives coming up. I used to believe we could work things out but at a point when you have issues in marriage and keep letting you feel your celebrity status is on the rock.

Things that would have been settled,” she said. “Me and my ex co-parent on a good note. He is 100% involved in his child as of today. “I even realized that the co-parenting is going better, we could have even ended up being friends. “At some point when my marriage failed, I just put all my energy into my movie and that is what I am reaping today.

My mental health was a mess then but I channeled the energy into my movies”. Toriola added that she is open to being a second wife as long as the union makes her happy. “I used to have the mindset that I cannot be a second or third wife but that has changed because I am after-one now,” she said. “If I see an after-one like me too or a widower, I will marry him. What matters is my happiness”.