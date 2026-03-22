Nollywood actress Toyosi Adesanya and her husband, Bola Oyin-Adejobi, have announced the birth of their surrogate daughter. Biola Bayo.

The development was announced by her coworker, who thanked everyone who helped the pair along the way.

She wrote, “I am a godmother again!!! Congratulations to all of us! @officialadesanyatoyosi and @bola_oyinadejust welcomed a bouncing bay girl through their surrogate mom.

“We want to say a very big thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey since 2024, particularly our doctor, Dr Ivie of @the_fertility_doctor.

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“Thank you for everything, doctor… you’ve been very supportive from day one of this journey. May God continue to bless you and yours.

“Aunty Toyosi is officially a mom today. My heart is full of gratitude. Thank you, Jesus”.

Adesanya’s friends and fans, including Iyabo Ojo, have sent congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s new addition.

Ojo wrote, “This is the Lord’s doing, and it’s excellent in our sight. Congratulations, my darling sis @officialadesanyatoyosi and your hubby @bola_oyinadejobi.

“May your bundle of joy bring more good tidings, peace, happiness, and prosperity to you and your household. Welcome to motherhood! God bless your family. Kisses to my little princess”.

The couple’s doctor, Dr Ivie of The Fertility Doctor, was also thanked for her support.