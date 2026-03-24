Nollywood Actress, Seilat Adeyemo Loses Father

Nollywood actress, Seilat Adeyemo has taken to her social media page to announce the passing of her father.

The actress, who announced the painful exit on her Instagram page, described the loss as extremely difficult, saying her father “Fought so hard” prior to his passing.

Adeyemo, who is well-known for her parts in movies like “Damifunre,” revealed her personal anguish and said that she wouldn’t want anyone to experience the suffering of losing a parent.

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“My dad fought so hard, but God loved him more and called him home to rest.

“I never thought I would feel so crushed and devastated. I wouldn’t want anyone to experience the anguish of losing a parent,” she wrote.

She requested patience from her admirers and well-wishers, stating that she is not emotionally prepared to reply to messages.

“I see all your calls and messages, but I’m not in the right state of mind to respond right now. I will get back when I can. Thank you for all the love.

“The pain runs so deep… losing the one God used to create you”, she wrote.

Her fans and colleagues have been offering condolences and messages of support.