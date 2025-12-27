Nollywood Actress, Producer Allwell Ademola Dies At 43

Nollywood actress and film producer, Allwell Ademola, has passed away at the age of 43.

The actress reportedly died on Saturday, December 27, 2025, after being rushed to Ancilla Hospital in Agege, Lagos, by her neighbour.

Sources said Ademola was allegedly confirmed dead at the hospital, with unconfirmed reports indicating that she may have suffered a heart attack while at home.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding her death were still being discussed quietly among close friends and colleagues in the Nigerian film industry.

Allwell Ademola was a granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, a highly respected Nigerian jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

During her career, she produced several Nollywood films and played a key role in supporting and shaping the careers of emerging actors.

Her sudden death has raised concerns and emotional reactions across the Nigerian film industry, with colleagues mourning the loss of a creative professional whose contributions left a lasting impact on Nollywood.