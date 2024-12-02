Nollywood Actress, Princess Chineke Joins U.S Army

Share

Nollywood actress and former beauty Queen, Princess Chineke, has joined the United States (US) Army.

Chineke was seen in a soldier’s uniform, making a surprising career shift as the first Nollywood actress to join the U.S. Army.

It would be recalled that the actress once modelled for several television commercials, billboards and runways.

Some of her works include; Battleground, Forever in Me, Last Flight to Abuja, Super Story, Papa Ajasco, Tales of Eve, Ada Mbano, To Love a Sister, Amaonyebuoneye, Give it Up, Masters at War, Give it Up, 2broken, Airline Bases, Mmeso, Royal Maid, Professor Johnbull, Ay show Skit etc.

However, the actress who was also a former Miss UNIBEN has expressed her passion for serving her adopted country.

She said: “I love the prestige that comes with the American military. As a citizen of this great country that has done so much for me, I feel it’s my turn to give back. God bless America.”

Princess Chineke’s decision to enlist has shocked many of her fans, who remember her for her captivating performances on screen.

