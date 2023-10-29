Nollywood Actress Omowunmi Dada Is University Of Michigan’s Artiste In Residence 2023

The African Studies Center (ASC) and the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies (DAAS) of the Univer- sity of Michigan has welcomed award- winning actress, Omowunmi Dada to campus as the 2023 Global Artist in Residence.

Established through a Title VI grant from the U.S. Department of Education and administered by ASC and in collaboration with DAAS, the Global Artist in Residence program will see the actress working with DAAS language instructors in developing audio-visual materials for teaching African languages as well as engaging with the broader University of Michigan (U-M) campus community.

In addition, she will engage with elementary, middle, and high school students and teachers in Southeast Michigan. She will also make presentations about Nollywood and African filmmaking at events organized in partnership with various U-M schools and departments and local organizations while educating the next generation about the Nigerian culture.

The movie star said that she is honored to be the Global Artist in Residence, representing Nollywood, one of Africa’s most vibrant film industries. “Through this unique opportunity, I am excited to engage with faculty, staff, and students at the University of Michigan, sharing the rich tapestry of African culture and the incredible journey of the Nigerian movie industry, of which I am proud to be a part.

Together, we will explore the captivating stories, diverse traditions, and the creative spirit that defines Africa, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans in ways that promote the culture of collaboration between the United States and the continent of Africa,” he said.

Also speaking, ASC Director, Prof. Omolade Adunbi described Dada as a phenomenal actor whose presence in the movie industry in Nigeria and Africa has helped introduce a new flair to how we understand Nollywood and filmmaking on the continent. “Visiting our classrooms to share her wealth of experience with our students will further make Africa and the rich tradition of the continent and the burgeoning film industry in Nigeria more visible on our campus,” he said.

Omowunmi Dada holds a It’s Bachelor in Arts ( B.A Hons) in Creative Arts from the University of Lagos. The Nigerian- born, award-winning Nollywood actress, presenter, and model has been gracing the screens and stages for nearly ten years.