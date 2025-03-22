Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Nweje Is Dead

Share

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning, as one of its prominent actresses, Nkechi Nweje passes away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Nweje passed away on Friday morning, March 21, but the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, a close associate revealed that she had been battling illness for some time and tragically succumbed just as she was nearing recovery.

Her passing has stirred waves of reactions on the internet as fans, colleagues and family pour in their condolence messages.

Also, tributes have flooded social media, celebrating her remarkable career, her unforgettable performances, and the indelible mark she left on the entertainment industry.

