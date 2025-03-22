New Telegraph

March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Nollywood Actress, Nkechi…

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Nweje Is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning, as one of its prominent actresses, Nkechi Nweje passes away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Nweje passed away on Friday morning, March 21, but the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown.

Meanwhile, a close associate revealed that she had been battling illness for some time and tragically succumbed just as she was nearing recovery.

READ ALSO:

Her passing has stirred waves of reactions on the internet as fans, colleagues and family pour in their condolence messages.

Also, tributes have flooded social media, celebrating her remarkable career, her unforgettable performances, and the indelible mark she left on the entertainment industry.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2nd Anniversary: The ups, downs of Otu’s administration in C’River State
Read Next

World Cup qualifier: Osimhen happy with brace, turns focus to Zimbabwe
Share
Copy Link
×