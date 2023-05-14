Nollywood Actress, Joyce Kalu Comforts May Edochie Amid Divorce Report

Nollywood actress and producer, Joyce Kalu, has comforted May, the first wife of Yul Edochie, amid rumours of the couple’s divorce.

The movie star penned down a comforting and encouraging message to her after the news of May Edochie’s bride price was reportedly returned to Yul Edochie broke the internet.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Sunday, the actress who shared the picture of May on her page described her as a light and blessed woman, noting that there’s an expiry date for every ungodly move.

She wrote “You are a light and blessed woman. There is an expiry date for every ungodly move. You will always be in my prayers.

“But in everything, one goes through in life. It comes a TIME when you need to understand that, you need to make a divine decision to protect your mental health and spiritually like a hen to protect your CHILDREN.

“Because they are your light and a divine gift from the Almighty. I pray that God gives you the grace of sound mind.”

Recall that in 2022, Yul Edochie revealed his second wife, Judy Austin, and son, while on April 27, 2022, he announced his marriage with his second wife on Instagram.

He wrote “It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”