Nollywood Actress, Grace Agbo Donates Food Items To Widows

…As she celebrates birthday in Abuja

Nigerian Nollywood actress and an officer with the Federal Fire Service, Miss Grace Agbo, has reached out to widows in Kabusa, a suburb of Abuja, ahead of her birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

The thespian who added another year on April 9, 2024, reached out to over 40 widows at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Kabusa, where she donated bags of rice, cartoons of tomato pastes, Maggie seasoning cubes, and other food items and materials to the widows.

She explained that the gesture was in line with her annual outreach in commemoration of her birthday celebrations.

Agbo noted that, last year she celebrated her birthday with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue State but decided to celebrate this year’s with widows.

“Last year, I celebrated my birthday with the IDPs in Makurdi, Benue State. But this year God laid it in my heart to celebrate with widows. He instructed me to give to the widows.

“I don’t have much but kindly accept my little donation, share among yourselves no matter how small and use it judiciously.

“Thank you for receiving me and my team with open arms and also for your prayers as well as birthday wishes”, the celebrant said.

Responding, the President of the Widows Association in the Parish, Mrs Gladys Pascal, applauded the actress for identifying with them, stressing that the gesture would go a long way considering the current economic hardship in the country.

Mrs Pascal said, “Thank you very much for remembering us in these difficult times. I want to assure you that your donations will be properly distributed to all 43 members of this association.

“God will continue to add more years to your years so that you will continue to reach out to the less privileged in society. You will never lack any good thing. God will supply every one one of your needs even before you ask. God bless you richly.”

The Nigerian beautiful actress cum Firefighter made the headlines in the year 2020, when she openly declared her service to the nation, Nigeria, by joining the paramilitary body, having made a strong wave in the entertainment industry.

Grace Agbo has since continued to impact lives across the country, by reaching out to the less privileged at every given opportunity.