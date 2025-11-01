Nollywood Actress, Eve Esin Found Love At 43

Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has recently opened up about a deeply personal journey, one of faith, resilience, and finding love when many thought it was too late.

The award-winning actress recently revealed that she legally tied the knot at 43 and later held her traditional wedding just a day after her 44th birthday.

Her testimony, she explained, was meant to give hope to anyone who feels time is slipping away.

“My post is to give someone who has lost hope, hope. I am not a motivational speaker but a child God showed mercy,” she said.

She reflected on her long wait for love, admitting that the journey was far from easy.

She recounted how she endured years of societal pressure, mockery, and emotional struggles while trusting that her time would come.