Nollywood Actress, Ebele Okaro Mourns Husband

Nollywood actress, Ebele Okaro has taken to her social media page to express her heartache over the sudden death of her husband.

The movie star shared the sad news with her followers via her Instagram page on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Sharing a photo of her deceased husband, she followed it with an emotional caption in which she expressed her sorrow.

In her post, she called him a sweet name and a good husband.

According to her, she didn’t think of death as his final departure from the world, but rather as a period of rest from its hardships and suffering.

The 59-year-old movie actress stated that she firmly believes that her husband has started a new journey because life has many facets, and Earth is only one of them.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “Don’t think of him as gone away, his journey’s just begun. Life holds so many facets this earth is only one.

Just think of him as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days and years.

Think how he must be wishing that could know today. How nothing but our sadness can really pass away? And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched…

“For nothing loved is ever lost and he was loved so much. ANYI REST IN PEACE”.

SEE THE POST BELOW:

Some Nollywood stars have mourned with the actress over the loss of her husband and have sent their condolences.