December 31, 2023
Nollywood Actor, Zack Orji In Critical Condition

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, is reportedly in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a viral video that surfaced online shows the movie star lying on a hospital bed.

The actor’s friends who spoke to Linda Ikeji Blog on his health condition, claimed that the actor cannot walk or talk, and all kinds of tests are being run on him to ascertain what is wrong.

The ailing actor was reported to have been rushed to the hospital two days ago after he slumped in the toilet.

