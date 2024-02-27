New Telegraph

February 27, 2024
Nollywood Actor, Tayo Adeleye Mourns Wife

The wife of  Nollywood United States (US)-based Yoruba actor and producer, Tayo Adeleye’s wife, Shantal Sakwe Adeleye is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the thespian got married to his wife in December 2020.

However, the news of her passing was announced by her husband via his Instagram post on Tuesday, February 27, with clips from the funeral ceremony and other throwback photos of the couple’s lovely marriage ceremony.

Although the movie star did not reveal details of the wife’s death, he noted that she would be forever etched in his heart.

Tayo Adeleye wished the departed a peaceful rest in God’s arms and shared photos from her funeral ceremony.

He wrote, “Forever etched in my heart, you were my guiding light, my partner in laughter and tears.

“Your absence is deeply felt, yet your love continues to illuminate my path.

“Until we meet again, my beloved wife, rest peacefully in the arms of eternity. #InLovingMemory #ForeverMissed”

