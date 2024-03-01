Nollywood Actor, Sisi Qoadri Dies At 45

…his death shocking, devastating – Gov Adeleke

A popular Nollywood actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri is dead.

The news of his death filtered the air on Friday, March 1, 2024.

New Telegraph gathered that the famous actor, who was known for his funny roles died after slumping while acting in a movie at a location in Ogbomoso town.

The Iwo-born Yoruba actor was confirmed dead at a government hospital in Ogbomoso.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described his death as shocking and devastating.

Adeleke in a condolence message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the popular Nollywood actor was a delight to watch on the screen, radiating homes with laughter through his style of acting.

He commiserated with his immediate family, especially his aged father, Alhaji Oyebamiji, the people of Iwoland, and the movie industry as a whole, urging them to take consolation in a life of impact, particularly in the acting profession.

“Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (aka Sisi Quadri) was a delight to watch in movies. He was a great talent that illuminated homes and impart valuable messages. With his demise, the memory of the wonderful moments he created on the scenes, and more, the comical relief he inspires through his works will reverberate for years,” the condolence message reads in parts.

“I mourn his loss knowing well the great talent that is gone. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the people of Iwoland, the movie industry, and everyone touched by this devastating experience.

“It is my sincere prayer that they get the strength to bear the hard moment his passage represents. May Almighty Allah grant his Aljanah Fridays soul.”

