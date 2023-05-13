New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Nollywood Actor, Saint Obi Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, film producer, and director, Obinna Nwafor, better known as Saint Obi is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that although the news of his death broke on the internet on Saturday, May 13, the legendary actor had passed on last week Sunday, April 7 in the home of one of his siblings.

It was further gathered that the disagreement between his siblings is the major reason why his death took almost a week to be made official.

Taking to their social media handle to break the news, one of his siblings wrote, It’s so sad that Saint Obi died at the age of 57 years.

It would be recalled that the veteran movie star came into prominence in his role in Zeb Eiro’s ‘Sakobi’ and was featured in over 100 movies.

He is also well known for his roles in Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, Heart of Gold, and many more.

