Nollywood actor, known for his comic act in the Yoruba Movie Industry, Bamidele Tope Saint, popularly called Okemesi, is reportedly in a coma following complications from medication administered at a hospital.

Announcing the development on his Instagram page, fellow actor Jeff Owolewa revealed that Okemesi was readmitted due to negative drug responses.

According to him, Okemesi was only discharged last week, but his health worsened, and he had to go back to the doctor.

Before being admitted back to the private facility that initially treated him, Owolewa claimed, he was turned away by several hospitals.

He said, “The actor is currently on oxygen support, with reports indicating that his breathing is gradually improving.”

Okemesi had recently moved into a new apartment provided by the public, following a fundraising appeal to assist him with his illness and previous struggles with homelessness.

Narrating the current situation, Jeff said, “Guys, Okemesi has been hospitalised again. He was sleeping all through Saturday and Sunday without having much appetite for food due to complications from the drugs that were given to him from the hospital when he was discharged last week.

“I rushed to his house very early on Monday to take him to the hospital. He was rejected in different hospitals, including a government hospital in Igodo, where the doctor refused to attend to him, saying there was no bed space.

“I have to take him back to the first private hospital that started his treatment. So they admitted him and stabilised him.

Jeff urged Nigerians to pray for Okemesi’s recovery and is appealing for financial assistance to cover his treatment costs.

“His breathing is improving. So, he has been in a coma since Monday morning. They have placed him on oxygen. We’re all praying that he gets back on track”, he added.