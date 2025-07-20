Veteran Nollywood actor, Tom Njemanze, has reportedly passed away following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Njemanze’s death was confirmed on Saturday, July 19, by Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop, who shared the news via his Instagram page.

According to the post, the veteran actor passed away on Friday, July 18, after months of struggling with the illness.

The post reads, “It’s another sad period as we just received news from Tom Njemanze’s family that he has succumbed to his ailment and passed on yesterday. May his soul RIP.

“It’s well. We tried to save him, but God knows best. Nollywood lost another legend. Ije Uwa.”

Tom Njemanze rose to fame in the 1990s, earning admiration for his roles in several Nollywood classics. Some of his most notable appearances include “Tokunboh,” “Pounds and Dollars,” “Atosa,” “Issakaba,” “Osuofia in London,” “Brain Box,” and “Igbotic Love”.

According to him, before his passing, Stanley Ontop had shared a heartfelt video appealing for public support to fund Njemanze’s urgent surgery, revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis and deteriorating health.

The late actor leaves behind a legacy of iconic roles and emotional performances that helped shape the golden era of Nollywood. May his soul rest in peace.