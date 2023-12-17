Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Undergoes Another Leg Surgery

Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has undergone another leg surgery one month after his leg was amputated.

The national president of Actos Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Emeka Rollas disclosed this in an interview recently while giving an update on the condition of another actor Ameachi Muonagor who is battling stroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

Mr Ibu’s condition is said to have degenerated to a point that he hardly talks again. He is also said to have undergone another surgery, cutting off part of the same leg that was initially amputated last month. “We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors.

As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation,” Emeka Rollsa said. Mr Ibu’s health struggles made the news in October when a video of the actor soliciting for help was released on his official Instagram page. The movie star celebrated his 63rd birthday in a hospital in Lagos on October 17