Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Emmanuel Igboke debuts weekly podcasts “hawtmic

The multi award-winning Nollywood actor Ifeanyi Emmanuel Igboke popularly known as Emmanuel Igboke debut on a weekly podcast titled “hawtmic” alongside MC Morris.

His passion for creativity and his uniqueness drew many to him, and honoured to support him on his journey to global success.

Emmanuel Igboke has acted in a number of movies and TV shows from the Nigerian and Canadian entertainment industries throughout the years has built a great career for himself as an actor, storyteller, dancer, producer for television and motion pictures and now debuts a weekly podcasts.

They frequently have celebrities on their podcast who discuss important topics.

The great actor has achieved so much this year, including receiving endorsements for

miracle medical & Aesthetic Clinic amidst others.

The well-known Nollywood actor with a Canadian base had a remarkable year so far, starting with his spectacular rise and great range of artistic ability in the film industry.