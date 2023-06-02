Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru, Hails Wife On 20th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has taken to social media to celebrate Adokiye Duru, his wife, on their 20th wedding anniversary. In an Instagram post, the veteran thespian expressed his love for his wife who he described as “my confidant”.

In the lengthy post, the actor also appreciated God for the day he met his wife. “How else do I say I have been a blessed man? Like a joke we have been stuck together for two decades in friendship and love,” he wrote.

“We have cried together, wiped each other’s tears, laughed together, counselled each other, what a rare human! “You have been at peace always, mother of our three bundles of joy, my friend, sister, confidant, succour source.

How you make marriage so easy. “20 years together, Dox thank you my dear wife, it can only be God and we give Him thanks “Thank you for all you do, for your sacrifices to make sure we are fine.

Thanks for your unending love, it will always be you my love. “As we celebrate 20 years of marital bliss, we pray the Lord opens up more decades of bliss to us.

Thanks Dox for the wonderful kids you have given me, for the warmth they exude. “Adokiye God bless the day I found you. Happy 20th anniversary my love.” Francis and Adokiye got married in 2003. Their union is blessed with four children.