Nollywood Actor, Fabian Adibe Is Dead

Nollywood has lost one of its revered veterans, Fabian Adibe, known for his memorable role in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s classic novel, Things Fall Apart is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the veteran actor passed away on Wednesday, August 20, at the age of 81.

The news of his death was confirmed on social media by popular Nigerian journalist and movie producer, Seun Oloketuyi.

He wrote, “Things Fall Apart actor, Fabian Adibe, is dead. Died 2:30 am this morning.”

Adibe, who marked his 81st birthday in December 2024, reportedly died peacefully around 2:30 am on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

READ ALSO:

Recall that before breaking into acting, Adibe represented Nigeria at the country’s first Commonwealth Art Festival in 1965.

He later launched his professional acting career in 1987 with the widely acclaimed TV series Things Fall Apart, where he portrayed the character Ogbuefi Uzowulu.

Acting alongside Pete Edochie, Adibe captivated audiences with his calm yet commanding performances, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s television and film history.

His passing marks the end of an era for Nollywood, as fans, colleagues, and the entertainment industry mourn the loss of a cultural icon whose artistry spanned decades.