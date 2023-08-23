Nollywood Actor, Don Brymo To Be Buried Friday

Prolific Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu’s burial ceremony has been fixed on Friday, August 25, 2023, at his home town.

It would be recalled that the legendary actor, best known for his traditional roles in movies, died on Thursday, June 15th in his sleep after he slumped while shooting film in Ahoada, Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later gave up the ghost.The deceased was said to have suffered partial stroke, resulting from high blood pressure, which led to his death.

In a new update, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has taken to his official Instagram page to announce his burial arrangement through a flyer.

Last Sunday, August 20, a wake-keep was held in his honour by his family in Anambra State, according to the flyer.

The AGN President wrote, “May you rest in peace, Don Brymo. RIP @actorsguildofnigeria @agn.tv.”