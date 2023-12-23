Nollywood Actor, Dejumo Lewis Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor known for his role in indigenous Yoruba movies, Dejumo Lewis is dead, New Telegraph reports.

The news of his demise was confirmed by fellow actor, Saidi Balogun, via his official Instagram account on Saturday, December 23 at the age of 80.

Balogun wrote in a post on his Instagram page, “Good night DEJUMO LEWIS, may your soul rest in perfect peace.”.

Lewis was notable for his roles in “A Place in the Stars”, ‘Crossroads’, ‘Power of 1’, and most especially for playing the Kabiyesi role in ‘The Village Headmaster”.

However, the cause of his demise is yet to be confirmed, and many actors have taken to social media to mourn him.