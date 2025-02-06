Nollywood Actor, Columbus Irisoanga Is Dead

Share

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as veteran Nigerian actor, Columbus Irosoanga is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Irosoanga ‘s death was announced on Thursday, February 6 on Instagram page by one of his colleagues, Hilda Dokubo.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote, “There can’t be a shortage of Angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport Rivers State Nollywood.”

“Our uncle Coli @colu_mbusirisoanga has gone to be with the lord. Ikoli eh dein na mu.”

New Telegraph reports that prior to his death Irosanga was a veteran actor, television personality, and a native of Okrika, Rivers State. He was a senior lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, and his most popular film works include “Issakaba” (2003) and “7 Kilometre” (2015). He was the recipient of several awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role (AMAA), Best Actor in a Drama (City Peoples Entertainment Awards), Most Promising Actor in Nigeria (AMVCA), and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Best of Nollywood Awards).

