Nollywood Actor, Charles Granville Is Dead

Nollywood actor, singer, songwriter, and filmmaker, Charles Granville is dead.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the actor died on Thursday, September 21, 2023, following an undisclosed illness.

According to the statement issued by his family members, the ‘Tinsel‘ actor succumbed to a prolonged illness as he breathed his last breath on Thursday.

Also, a family member identified as Iyenemri Somiari Granville announced that the funeral arrangement details would be shared at a later time.

Taking to their Instagram page, King Minjin, shared the obituary flier and also emphasized how shocking the tragic loss of Charles Granville was.

Until his untimely demise, Granville served as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Arts and Entertainment.

His notable filmography included roles in ‘Last Flight To Abuja,’ ‘Impossible Relationships,’ ‘Dowry Man,’ and an upcoming movie titled ‘Locked.’