Nollywood Actor Allegedly Still In Custody Over Failed Coup Plot

The news of the sudden arrest of Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Amandi alongside a number of serving military officers, over their alleged link to a failed coup plot against President Bola Tinubu’s government, came as a rude shock to Nigerian movie industry.

According to the report exclusively gathered by a reputable media stated that the actor was arrested in Enugu, and his family and friends initially thought he was arrested by the Department of State Services.

However, the DSS later “officially wrote” to the family stating that he was in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

It was also gathered that the actor’s family had “reached out” to the DIA, asking for access for his wife, lawyer and medical doctor, especially because he is hypertensive.

Details of the alleged coup attempt first emerged months ago following quiet arrests within the military. However, deeper insight into how the operation was uncovered was later revealed in an investigative report by Premium Times.

According to findings cited by Premium Times, the actor is alleged to have been involved in the media and messaging side of the coup plot.

Authorities suspect he was positioned as a propagandist to help shape public narratives that could justify or promote the unconstitutional takeover, making him a civilian collaborator in what officials describe as a serious national security breach.

According to the report, the plot began to unravel after a concerned officer alerted senior military leadership about suspicious meetings and conversations suggesting plans to overthrow the government.

Around the same period, intelligence gathered by the State Security Service reportedly confirmed that some officers were exploring ways to destabilise the country’s democratic order.

The investigation allegedly uncovered a network of collaborators and a broader plan that went beyond seizing power. It was also reported that the scheme included discussions about assassinating top political figures,

including President Tinubu and other senior government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas.

Security agencies subsequently carried out coordinated arrests in different locations to prevent the plan from advancing.

What was initially described in official circles as routine disciplinary issues later evolved into a full-scale national security investigation.

As the legal process unfolds, the case has drawn public attention not only because of its political weight but also because of the rare involvement of a figure from the entertainment industry in an alleged plot of such magnitude.

Another reports indicates that Amadi, a director and former chairperson of the Enugu State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,

was arrested in September 2025 over allegations of planning to overthrow the civilian government, including marking top government officials for assassination.