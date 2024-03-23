Nollywood Actor, Aderinokun, Canvasses Focus On Health Issues Affecting Women

Nollywood actor and multi talented TV host, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, has canvassed for focus on health issues affecting women. She noted that society tends to ignore some of the critical health challenges of women, with many of them suffering in silence while battling with these health challenges.

The Nollywood actor turned producer has in her first movie-documentary, titled: “Where The Heck Is My Period”, embarked on a life-time journey on shedding light on Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a condition that many women suffer from. Working through her foundation, The Future Is Her, Aderinokun through this documentary tells her story and that of 10 other African women from diverse backgrounds living with PCOS, an often misunderstood health condition.