Nokia Replaces CEO

Share

Nokia has replaced its current chief executive officer, Pekka Lun – dmark, with Justin Hotard, an executive from Intel specialising in artificial intelligence.

Hotard, who currently oversees AI at Intel, would take over on April 1, 2025, following Lundmark’s departure on March 31. Lundmark, 61, has been at the helm of Nokia since 2020 but plans to transit from executive roles to focus on boardlevel positions.

He has held various leadership roles in publicly listed companies for nearly two decades. Also, Hotard’s appointment signals Nokia’s strategic shift toward capitalising on the booming AI sector.

Hotard, born in 1974, brings over 25 years of leadership experience from top technology companies, including Hewlett Packard, in addition to his role at Intel.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

