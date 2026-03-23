NOJ Seeks Accountability To Judiciary In Nigeria, Africa

A, group, Nation of Justice (NOJ), has commenced humanitarian support for vulnerable citizens, especially women and children.

The aid, according to the Founder, Mr Jyde Adelakun, is coming at a time when Nigeria, a West African nation, is facing a deepening economic crisis and policy shift which critics have described as unfavourable to the poor masses in the country.

He disclosed this during this year’s Iftar Community and Civic Sensitisation programme, organised by the NGO, at the National Mosque, Abuja, where distributed several materials and food items to many Muslims.

The philanthropist, business tycoon and the Chairman of Tof Energy Corporation, said the event was held to raise awareness on civic education and support Muslims who just concluded the holy month of Ramadan.

Adelakun, however, noted that NOJ’s humanitarian assistance has moved from the country’s urban cities such as Abuja and Lagos to hard-to-reach areas in the conflict-torn Northern parts of the country, including cross borders into other parts of Africa.