Noise Pollution: Lagos Seal Up Estate, Clubs, Shops

On the orders of the Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, a team of environmental law enforcers led by the General Manager of the State’s Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA), Mr Tunde Ajayi, on Saturday sealed up some premises across the state for constituting noise nuisance.

Saturday’s closure of some residential and commercial premises followed last week’s declaration by Wahab of the resolve of the ministry to enforce the state’s environmental laws as regards noise pollution.

The Commissioner while, announcing this in a public statement Saturday afternoon, shared pictures in which LASEPA men were seen enforcing his order.

“As instructed by the Hon Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, (MoE & WR) Tokunbo Wahab, the enforcement team of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency led by the General Manager of the States Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA) have sealed Bloomgrey Event, Club Hoxegen, Starrex Luxury Apartment in Gbagada, and Bayrock Lifestyle in Lekki Phase 1 over noise pollution,” Wahab said in the brief update.