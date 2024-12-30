Noise Pollution: Lagos Mandates Permits For Nightclubs, Worship Centres

Share

In a bid to combat noise pollution, the Lagos State Government has introduced stricter measures, requiring nightclubs, lounges, bars and worship centres to obtain permits for events featuring amplified sound.

This move aims to safeguard residents’ health and well-being, particularly during the festive season.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, events with amplified sound must be held in soundproofed, enclosed spaces to protect residents from the harmful effects of excessive noise.

Tokunbo Wahab, announced the development via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, emphasising the government’s zero-tolerance stance on noise pollution.

“These include establishments such as worship centres, night – clubs, lounges and bars, which must now obtain permits for events involving amplified sound and ensure these activities take place in soundproofed, enclosed spaces to protect neighboring residents,” the statement read in part.

To enforce these directives, the government has established a Special Task Force on Noise Pollution under the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The task force, in collaboration with the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LSNSC) and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), will oversee compliance, arrest offenders and prosecute violators of noise regulations The new regulations are part of the state’s zero-tolerance stance on noise pollution.

Worship centres, nightclubs, lounges, and bars must now obtain permits for events involving amplified sound and ensure they comply with the regulations.

This development is in line with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, which prohibits noise pollution in private and public places.

The law mandates the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to regulate noise pollution and ensure compliance.

