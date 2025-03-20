NOGOF 2025 To Promote Local Participation In Oil, Gas Industry – NCDMB

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Ogbe has said the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), aims to promote local participation and content development in the oil and gas industry.

He added that it will provide opportunities for companies to showcase their upcoming projects, with this goal of increasing gas and crude oil production, boosting revenue, and meeting domestic supply obligations.

He said the 5th edition of the fair which will hold from May 21-22, 2025, in Bayelsa State is being organized by NCDMB, in partnership with Jake Riley Limited, an international consulting firm focused on transforming and supporting growth in the Nigerian public sector.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday.

It explained that NOGOF is Nigeria’s leading oil and gas event, bringing together key players to explore opportunities, innovations, and collaborations.

It added that this year, the board will be expanding its reach across Africa and incorporating linkage industries to create even greater impact.

According to it, the theme for this year’s edition is “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a sustainable Oil and Gas Industry through Indigenous Capacity Development.”

Ogbe disclosed that the event will also host the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, which will celebrate individuals and companies that have made significant contributions to the development of Nigerian Content.

He further explained that previous editions of NOGOF had been successful, with over 100 opportunities presented by companies in the sector and over 1,500 attendees, including VIPs, at the 2023 edition.

In addition to showcasing opportunities, the Executive Secretary said: “NOGOF 2025 will also provide a platform for business-to-business partnerships between Nigerian oil and gas service companies and their peers in other African countries.”

He added that the event is expected to attract delegates, partners, and governmental bodies from across Africa, and will feature a Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Industry 2025, which will be made available to all delegates.

On her part, Chief Executive Officer of Jake Riley Limited, Funmi Ogbue, emphasized the significance of this year’s NOGOF theme.

According to her, the theme underscores the commitment to harnessing local expertise, unlocking new opportunities, and driving sustainable progress in the sector.

Ogbue expressed confidence that the 2025 edition of NOGOF will showcase an expanded array of investment opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and propel the industry forward.

“The Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities, which will be launched at the event, will serve as a crucial tool for investors and stakeholders, ensuring that local content development remains a top priority.

“One of the highlights of NOGOF 2025 is the introduction of the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards, which will acknowledge individuals and companies for their remarkable achievements and commitments to Nigerian Content development.

“The award categories include “Nigerian Content Upstream of the Year,” “Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year,” and “Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year.”

She also highlighted the participation of key African nations such as Ghana, Uganda, and Sierra Leone, which will deepen regional collaboration and create cross-border business opportunities within Africa’s oil and gas value chain.

Ogbeu invited all stakeholders to engage with the organizers, explore opportunities for collaboration, and spread the word about the transformative potential of NOGOF.

She emphasized that the success of the event depends on the collective efforts of every stakeholder in the industry.

He extended his gratitude to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the NOGOF planning committee, industry partners, the media, and all supporters who work tirelessly to make NOGOF a success.

“We are confident that the 2025 edition of NOGOF will not only showcase an expanded array of investment opportunities but also strengthen partnerships that will propel the industry forward.

The Compendium of Nigerian Content Opportunities will also serve as a crucial tool for investors and stakeholders, ensuring that local content development remains a top priority.

With the introduction of the Champions of Nigerian Content Awards at this edition of NOGOF, companies are automatically qualified to enrol for the awards”

“We have listed amongst others, categories such as “Nigerian Content Upstream of the Year”, “Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year”, and “Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year”.

We look forward to acknowledging individuals and companies for the remarkable achievements, commitments and innovations they have made towards the development of Nigerian Content within the oil and gas industry at NOGOF 2025.

“Furthermore, we are excited about the participation of key African nations such as Ghana, Uganda and Sierra Leone, as this will deepen regional collaboration and create cross-border business opportunities within Africa’s oil and gas value chain.

“As we look ahead to May 20-22, 2025, we invite all our distinguished stakeholders to continue engaging with us, exploring opportunities for collaboration and spreading the word about the transformative potential of NOGOF.

The success of this event will depend on the collective efforts of every stakeholder in the industry,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

