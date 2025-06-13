NOGOF 2025: Govt, Petroleum Industry Stakeholders Envision Robust Future (2)

Share

Call for transformation

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe in his presentation stated that the initiative fosters valuable synergies between foreign and local investors within the industry.

Noted that NOGOF was an essential step towards driving in-country value addition and ensuring the sustainable development of the Nigerian content.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner, Health, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC), NUPRC, Captain John R. Tonlagha, he said, “Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has long been the mainstay of our economy, contributing significantly to our foreign exchange earnings providing substantial revenue for the nation’s development.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the sector’s role in our economic history while recognising the urgent need to adapt and transform it to meet future challenges and opportunities.

“To achieve sustainable growth in the oil and gas sector, robust upstream investments are essential. Attracting both local and foreign investment requires concerted efforts to create an enabling environment characterized by stability, transparency, and regulatory certainty.

Investors must have confidence in our legal and fiscal frameworks, confident that their investments are secured and will deliver profitable returns. “Production growth, on the other hand, hinges on optimising our existing resources and exploring new frontiers.

This involves adopting cuttingedge technologies and best practices to enhance efficiency and reduce operational costs. It also means investing in infrastructure development to support exploration, development and production activities.

By doing so, we can maximize our production capacity and ensure a steady crude oil and gas supply to meet both domestic and international demand.

“The NUPRC’s mission in promoting sustainable value creation from Nigeria’s Petroleum Resources for shared prosperity, is geared towards: driving investment and production growth by supporting indigenous capacity development, empowering local talent and businesses which is not only a strategic imperative but also a moral duty, fostering local expertise, achieving a reduction in our dependency on foreign companies and creating a robust, self-sustaining industry.

‘‘Educating and training to create indigenous capacity is very crucial, hence investment in specialised education programs and vocational training tailored to the needs of the oil and gas industry and partnering with educational institutions and industry players to bridge the skills gap and equip our workforce with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in this sector.

“As we focus on investment and production growth, we must not lose sight of the need for sustainability and environmental stewardship. The oil and gas industry has a significant environmental footprint, and it is our responsibility to mitigate its impact.

This involves adopting cleaner technologies, reducing emissions, and ensuring responsible resource management. “The NUPRC is positioned and has developed various initiatives that align with the national goals and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

We recognize the connectivity between climate change and energy security, particularly within the context of upstream petroleum operations.

We are committed to fostering a sustainable and resilient industry that minimises its environmental impact on our host communities, while optimising our hydrocarbon development for our collective benefit.”

Stock taking

Speaking on behalf of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Deputy Governor, called for introspection and stock taking of what has been done so far, “so that we will know where we have done very well.’’

According to him, “if we have not achieved enough of what we discussed in 2023, do we want to take a new course? I will suggest that by next time when we come here the ES will give us presentation of where we were before and where we are now and where we intend to be.’’

He also drew attention to what identified as an error in the Petroleum Industry Act, noting, “the issue of PIA, the Bayelsa State Government and quite a number of us in the oil producing areas have said that the PIA was an act of shaving somebody hair in his absence as the present Act does not give the State any responsibility but has given us liability.’’

Arguing that the communities do not have stable and cogent structures that can assist in the kind of investment PIA wants to put in the hands of the communities.

Saying, ‘‘while Petroleum Industry Act Funds are given to our communities, they are at arms against one another and the trouble is left for the State government to cater for.’’ He called on the National Assembly to rejig the Act and make some amendments.

“Our National Assembly should look at the possibility of re -jigging the PIA and involve the State governments in all that they are doing,” he said.

Knocking the IOCs, he said, “The infidelity of the IOCs is still carried over to the indigenous firms that have taken over from IOC’s in respect with the divestment of Shell and Agip.

“Bayelsa State government made concerted efforts to make sure a lot of that shares be allocated to Bayelsa where Shell has operated for over 70 years.

They did these divestment without any shares being given to Bayelsans. I don’t think that is good. “Local content is very important and so to what extent is what we are doing liberating our youths?

“We should be progressive and not retrogressive and the capacity should not be limited to just infrastructure. It should be extended to human capacity development.

Trainings are going on, no doubt but to what extent are these trainings relevant to what the industry deserves? ‘‘We should not be retrospective but prospective in the training of our youths in our local capacity.’’

Champions of Nigerian Content

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan received the Nigerian Content Lifetime Achievement Award at the maiden edition of the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Award.

The award, NCDMB said recognised and rewarded individuals and corporate bodies that set the highest standards in deepening local participation in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and contributed significantly to national development.

Speaking after receiving the lifetime achievement awards, Jonathan recalled how he promptly signed the Nigerian Content Bill in 2010 when he was Acting President in 2010, stating that an encounter with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, who repeatedly mentioned Nigeria, as a reference point for underperformance in utilisation of oil resources.

He pointed out that the example of China that easily domesticated and domiciled oil and gas industry activities greatly motivated him.

The former President disclosed that Senator Lee Maeba, who represented Rivers State South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, was among the initiators of the Nigerian Content Bill and deserves special recognition by the NCDMB and Nigerians generally.

He appreciated NCDMB for the success of the Nigerian content and lauded past and present leadership of the agency that translated the dream behind the Act into reality.

Another top winner in the distinguished individual’s category was Engineer Tony Attah, Managing Director of Renaissance Africa Energy Limited. He was named Nigerian Content Icon of the Year.

The award was for his time as the Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, during which time he secured the Final Investment Decision (FID) for NLNG Train 7 project and led his organisation to partner with NCDMB to sign the first Service Level Agreement (SLA) which Nigeria LNG in June 2017.

Other top winners include Professor Emenike Ejiogu of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), as “Nigerian Content Innovator of the Year,” and Ms. Iroghama Ogbeifun, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Starzs Investments Company Limited in the Women in Leadership category.

In the corporate category, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), now known as Renaissance Africa Energy Limited, clinched the “Nigerian Content International Upstream Operator of the Year Award,” while Aradel won the “Nigerian Content Independent Upstream Operator of the Year Award.”

Other winners in the corporate category were Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited as “Nigerian Content Midstream Operator of the Year”; Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited as “Nigerian Content Downstream Operator of the Year”; Dorman Long Engineering Company Limited as “Nigerian Content Indigenous Service Company of the Year,” and Technip FMC as “Nigerian Content International Service Company of the Year.”

On the winners list also were Bank of Industry (BOI) as “Nigerian Content Financial Services Provider of the Year” and Thisday Newspapers as “Nigerian Content Media Organisation of the Year.”

