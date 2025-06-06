NOGOF 2025: Govt, Petroleum Industry Stakeholders Envision Robust Future (1)

Share

Background

Since the birth of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, it has witnessed series of activities all – year round in its bid to fulfill its mandate.

These range from capacity building training programmes for youths across the country, provision of scholarships, to opening opportunities in the oil and gas industry for Nigerians to explore and attain their full potentials and aspirations.

As of its deepening it impact in the society, it birthed a new programme known as Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF), a forum where captains of industries, stakeholders in the oil and gas sector meet to network, explore opportunities and share ideas and knowledge as well as chart a new course for the industry.

Instituted five years ago by the past Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, the forum has held yearly including this year’s edition, which held recently.

NOGOF, as a matter of fact, helps relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to showcase opportunities in the Upstream, Midstream and Downstream sector of the petroleum industry, provides opportunity for foreign and local investors to build synergies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, provides Nigerian companies and prospective investors the opportunity to showcase their capabilities.

It also provides stakeholders with information on upcoming projects to enable Nigerian companies/manufacturers tailor their business development strategies, identify high impact activities with potential for in-country value addition and develop a fiveyear roadmap to ensure sustainable Nigerian Content Development.

This year’s forum, with the theme: Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a Sustainable Oil and Gas Industry through Indigenous Capacity Development, drew participation from the various sections of the industry, as the NCDMB hall, venue of the forum, was full to capacity.

Production capacity

Minister of State for Mineral Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, at the event advised the country on the imperative of boosting its crude oil production in order to stabilise the country’s oil reserve.

This, he said will enhance energy security, with focus on indigenous capability development. He maintained that boosting oil production will ensure national expertise, enterprise and innovation, which are central to the sector’s growth, noting that this year’s NOGOF was a call to focus on Nigeria’s future.

The Minister further said that the Petroleum Industry Act was already making an impact, adding that the Ministry was working with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is as he said, “The country needs to boost crude oil production to stabilise and strengthen our reserve and enhance energy security and to focus on indigenous capability development ensuring the national expertise, enterprise and innovation, which are central to the sector’s growth.

“This year’s theme of NOGOF is a clear call to action and for Nigeria’s future. We should be guided by the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu who has directed that we have a good transformation agenda across the entire oil and gas sector.

‘‘The PIA as you already know is a very strong foundation. Our regulatory frame work will bring in physical change, enhancing outreach operational strategy and I’m happy how the board has evolved from enforcing local content compliant to driving industrialisation innovation, enterprise and development.

We have moved from target to focus. ‘‘Today indigenous companies are setting global standards. NCDMB is in partnership with Bank of Industries and they have pumped hundreds of dollars to local players at the simple digit interest rate.

A life line that will be driving the local industry for the betterment of all of us. He further stated, “Also project 100 plus that was launched few years ago the Ministry of Mineral Resources in collaboration with NCDMB supported 100 companies to African champions.

“NOGOF is not just a fair, it is a national platform that fosters catalytic investments. We promise to create jobs and skills and add value within the territory of Nigeria.

I urge all our partners and all relevant stakeholders to please go beyond conversations and initiate commitments. “Let this edition of NOGOF spark investment decisions that will shape the narrative of Nigeria oil and gas sector for decades to come.

Our youths and local entrepreneurs, you are on a driver’s seat today. You are the now. What you do today will determine how your future will be. “At NCDMB, we put up fostering inclusive growth. No matter your position even as a young engineer, there is space for you in the heart of Nigeria oil and gas industry.

“The oil and gas sector is a platform for economic growth, national security and we are willing to do anything we can, to attain generational wealth and to achieve this, we must be united in purpose, confident in our capacity and committed in our economic growth.

“I want to tell us that when we gather here in 2026, we should be doing assessments of what we have achieved for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Let me say that at the Ministry of Mineral Resources, we are willing to do anything to ensure that this sector is accorded all the opportunities to be able to galvanise the Nigeria economy and maintain the place we have always prided ourselves as the giant of Africa.’’

Shaping the future

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engineer Felix Omatsola Ogbe called on all Engineers to register with COREN in order to benefit from the local content activities.

He maintained that the gathering reminds all of the power of local capacity innovation, and inclusive partnerships in shaping the future of oil industry. He noted that as the global energy landscape evolves, Nigeria must position herself as an attractive hydrocarbon investment destination and as a beacon of sustainable development powered by local content.

Nigeria, he said should become a beacon of sustainable development powered by local companies, stating that the forum provides the participants with a strategic platform to share forward-looking insights, showcase upcoming projects, and deepen collaboration across the oil and gas value chain.

He also reminded the people of the power of local capacity innovation, and inclusive partnerships in shaping the future of our industry.

This is as he stated, “Following the establishment of the Board, we created a 10 years road map to deepen local participation and increase the participation of Nigerians in the activities of the oil and gas industry.

Today, we have moved from 5% in-country value retention in 2010 to 56% in December 2024. “As the global energy landscape evolves, Nigeria must position herself as an attractive hydrocarbon investment destination and also as a beacon of sustainable development powered by local companies.

“Since the enactment of the NOGICD Act in 2010, we have made remarkable progress in building the capability and capacity of Nigerians and of Nigerian companies, attracting critical investments in-country, and enhancing value retention.

“In a bid to revitalise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed three Executive Orders. These Orders are designed to leverage the nation’s resources and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the oil & gas sector in Africa.

“What we do in the Board has been further reiterated by President Bola Tinubu’s newly introduced ‘Nigeria First Policy,’ it is a bold, forward-thinking move” for our Nigerian Content drive. We must commend Mr. President for this laudable initiative.

“Today, we are proud to say that Nigerian content has moved from aspiration to execution. From well equipped, ISO certified fabrication yards in Port Harcourt, Warri, Lagos, to modular refineries in Imo and Delta states, and from pipe mills to marine vessel ownership, Nigerians are not just participating—they are delivering at the highest level.

“However, the real opportunity lies ahead. As we move towards rebalancing our economy and increasing oil and gas production, it is imperative that we deepen indigenous participation—not only in upstream services but across midstream and downstream operations.

“I am happy to announce that the Board alongside other stakeholders recently formed the Africa Energy Bank with the proposed Headquarters in Abuja.

The Bank will be open for business before the end of the 2nd quarter in 2025. We are hopeful that this will create more funding availability for local companies.

