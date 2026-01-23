NOGIG 2026: Finalists Emerge In Football Event

After a week-long competition among 15 companies at the Renaissance pitch in Port Harcourt, finalists have emerged in the football event of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, NOGIG 2026, due in Abuja next month.

To do battle for the gold medal are NLNG and NMDPRA. To get to the final, NLNG defeated NNPC 5-4 on penalties as their encounter ended goalless after regulation time in the first semi-final.

Similarly, NMDPRA defeated OANDO 5-3, also on penalties after they ended their tie in a 1-1 stalemate. The losers will also feature in the thirdplace match to be held at the national finals in Abuja.

In a post-event remark, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee NOGIG 2026, Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman, said he was fulfilled after six days of electrifying and entertaining preliminary football at the Renaissance football pitch, Shell RA, Port Harcourt.