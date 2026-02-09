NOGIG 2026 Begins In Abuja

Top executives of various companies operating in the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector graced the opening ceremony of the 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games yesterday, at the Indoor Sports Hall, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Declaring the week-long event open, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman, said that the 2026 NOGIG has been “professionally structured, to maximise our energies and enhance performance in all the sports. “There should be no fear about officiating because we have engaged the best from the various federations.

Everybody must play by the rules.” He said the games were basically for wellness, connectivity among key players in the sector and for the general good of the Nigerian economy. “A healthy workforce results in high productivity.”

He acknowledged the good work put together by the Local Organising Committee and said, “They have done exceedingly well. What they have put together is amazing and I am proud to work with a group of men and women.” 1200 athletes representing 15 participating companies competing in 13 events.