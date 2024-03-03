NOGIG 2024: NLNG, NCDMB Battle For Gold In Football

Team NCDMB yesterday knocked out the reigning champions, NNPC from the chase for the golf medal in the football event of the 2024 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games.

NCDMB defeated NNPC 1-0 in a highly contested semi finals duel played at the Shell Residential Area, Port Harcourt.

In the other semi finals encounter, NLNG defeated NMDPRA 1-0 the set up a mouth-watering final against NCDMB. Since the commencement of the preliminaries, the two finalists have remained unbeaten in addition to playing the best football of the series.

On their way to the final, NLNG topped Group 3 with six points follow- ing wins over TotalEnergies and SEPLAT. They edged PTI 4-2 via penalty in the quarter finals before their latest victory over NMDPRA in the semi finals.