NOGIC 2026 Begins In Abuja Sunday

The 20th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) will begin on Sunday, February 8 through 14, 2026, with organisers describing the event as a historic milestone that marks 40 years of unity, collaboration and excellence within the sector.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing on Friday, February 6, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr. Sulaiman Sulaiman, said the 2026 Games would bring together about 1,200 athletes competing across 13 sporting disciplines.

According to him, participants will be drawn from 15 oil and gas companies, regulators and affiliated institutions, making the event one of the largest sporting gatherings within Nigeria’s corporate sector.

Sulaiman noted that NOGIG, which began in 2006, has grown into the premier biennial sporting platform for the oil and gas industry, fostering interaction among international oil companies, indigenous operators and regulatory bodies.

He said the Games go beyond competition, serving as a platform for promoting workforce wellness, resilience and industry cohesion, while encouraging healthy rivalry anchored on professionalism and shared values.

“For four decades, NOGIG has helped to strengthen relationships across the industry, relationships that continue to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency,” Sulaiman said.

“At a time when the global energy landscape is rapidly evolving, platforms such as NOGIG reinforce the values that sustain progress, teamwork, discipline, excellence, inclusiveness and shared purpose.”

Sulaiman further assured stakeholders of the LOC’s commitment to delivering a well-organised and inclusive event.

He said the committee, made up of representatives from the 15 participating organisations, with NNPC Limited serving as the Secretariat, is focused on ensuring safety, fairness and integrity throughout the Games.