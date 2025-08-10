NOGASA Resumes Fuel Supply To IHS

The National President, Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Mr Bennett Okorie, has directed members to resume petroleum supply to telecom tower managers, IHS.

Okorie disclosed this during a news conference in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the union had earlier instructed members to halt supply to IHS and others over debts amounting to billions of Naira.

The president directed members to resume business with IHS and other telecom operators to avert a network shutdown.

“Interventions by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Communications Commission (NCC) assured us that the issue will be resolved amicably from Monday.

“In the interest of energy security and Nigerians, we have resolved to resume our services immediately at the affected depots.

“The NEC of NOGASA has resolved to suspend our withdrawal of services for seven days to IHS.

“However, if the matter is not resolved within the seven days, we will resume service withdrawal without further notice.

“All suppliers are directed to resume business with IHS immediately, providing 24-hour round-the-clock services if possible, to make up for lost time,” Okorie said.

He warned that if the debts remain unpaid within seven days, NOGASA members would resume service withdrawal without prior notice.