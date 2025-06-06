NOGaPS Industrial Park Ready By Year-End – NCDMB Boss

Share

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, has reaffirmed that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme (NOGaPS) Industrial Park in Bayelsa State will be fully operational before the end of 2025.

Speaking in Yenagoa during an oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Local Content, Engr. Ogbe led the delegation on a tour of the industrial facility and disclosed that vendors are already on standby to occupy their designated spaces as soon as the park is completed.

He noted that the park will become functional once industrial generators are installed to provide power, paving the way for production activities such as the manufacturing of bolts, nuts, safety wear, and other components.

“Significant progress has been made. Spaces are being prepared for occupancy, and once power is connected, we will begin allocating units to interested vendors. So far, we’ve received about ten applications, six of which have met the requirements,” Ogbe said.

He added that the park is designed for small and medium-scale enterprises involved in fabrication, safety wear production, and chemical manufacturing.

On social development, the Executive Secretary announced that the Board plans to extend its educational outreach to creek communities by providing learning materials and computers.

“We’re launching a ‘Back to the Creeks’ initiative to support children from primary to university level, ensuring they have access to resources to succeed, including writing JAMB and gaining university admission,” he explained.

Engr. Ogbe expressed appreciation to the Senate Committee, saying: “We are pleased to host the Committee and thank them for their support.”

In his remarks, Senator Ede Dafinone, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, said the team was impressed with the progress made.

“We’ve seen firsthand the commitment of the NCDMB. Beyond the infrastructure, their training and capacity-building efforts are commendable. The Board has rated itself at 56 percent in terms of Nigerian content in the oil and gas workforce — and we believe further engagement will push this higher,” Dafinone said.

Earlier, the Committee Chairman, Senator Joel Thomas (Delta South), assured that the Senate will continue to collaborate with the Board to fulfill its mandate.

“Our role goes beyond oversight. We’ll work hand-in-hand with the Board and other stakeholders to promote job creation, enforce compliance with local content regulations, and grow indigenous capacity in line with President Tinubu’s vision,” he stated.

