NOGAPS Industrial Park: Heineken Assures Of FG’s Support For Faster Completion

The New Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has assured the Management of Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) of the Federal Government’s preparedness to put in effort in ensuring that the Nigeria Oil and Gas Park in Bayelsa State is completed within the record time.

The Minister disclosed that he was impressed with what he saw at the Industrial Park and the level of jobs done so far adding that when completed, the Park was going to reduce the rate of unemployment by creating job opportunities for Nigerian teaming youths.

Speaking on Tuesday at Emeyal Community in Ogbial Local Government Area of Bayelsa State where the Industrial Park is domiciled, the Minister who was on a fact-finding tour at the park maintained that the park when completed will really generate more money to boost the economy of the country.

The Minister said,” I’m impressed with what I have seen here. I had earlier seen the presentation by the Executive Secretary and his team when they came to Abuja but I said that I’m going to come here to see things physically for myself.

“Sometimes, what you see on paper or on the screen presented to you may not be a reflection of what is on the ground. So I chose to come here today and I have seen what’s here. And I want to say “this is world class.

“This will be a game changer when completed. The APC government made a promise to Nigerians that we are going to create an opportunity for businesses to thrive. When this industrial park is completed, it will be a game changer.

“I was talking with the Executive Secretary and he said they already have excess applications from those who want to come and take spaces to manufacture one thing or the other.”

“We are going to support the Board in any way that we can to ensure that this is completed within time so that we will be able to make this facility available to those who want to manufacture different products not only for the oil industry but for the entire economy and create jobs for our teaming youths.

“So I’m very impressed with what I have seen here and I can’t wait for it to be completed for the benefits of Nigerians.”

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, had assured that the NOGaPS project would be completed in the first quarter of 2024 adding that last year’s flood delayed the work.

Wabote disclosed that the park was earlier scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2023.

“I’m happy you are here on site. You can see the construction work. As you know, building things in Bayelsa is not a piece of cake, it takes time. We were impacted by the floods last year. We have to slow down but we are optimistic that, first quarter 2024, we will get this facility commissioned.

“Vendors are showing substantial interest and we are screening. You know, when you put out things like this a lot of people indicate interest but you have to really screen them to know those who are serious.

“So currently we have a similar project in Odukpani, Cross Rivers State; we have trucks of those who have applied and we are screening them. At the appropriate time we will allocate to those who indeed will come and set up here.” He said.

At the industrial Park, the Site Manager had taken the Minister round and his team round. He said that the Park when completed will have a clinic, a banking hall and a restaurant fully equipped with CCTV, fire equipment, Office spaces for manufacturers, a big ware house, an exhibition hall among other facilities.

The Minister also went to the NCDMB’s ongoing N7billion-pipe manufacturing plant project at Polaku in Yenagoa Local Government Area and the 10-megawatts gas-powered independent plant at Elebele, also in Ogbia LGA.