NOG: Shell Companies In Nigeria Commended For Elaborate Exhibition

Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN) have been commended for their impressive exhibition at the 24th Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition currently ongoing in Abuja.

The exhibition, which showcased SCiN’s extensive operations and developmental impact in Nigeria, drew praise from top government officials and industry stakeholders.

Among the dignitaries who visited the Shell exhibition stand were the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Bayo Ojulari. They were conducted around the stand by SCiN Business Value Manager, Chidi Nkazi.

SCiN, which is a Diamond Sponsor of this year’s conference, is one of the many exhibiting firms from over 85 countries. The Shell booth highlighted the contributions of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG), All On, and Daystar Power — each playing a role in deep-water production, industrial gas supply, and off-grid renewable energy solutions.

According to a statement by Shell’s Communications Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, the exhibition underscored the group’s commitment to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

Nkazi revealed that SNEPCo and SNG collectively paid $1.208 billion in royalties to the Nigerian government in 2023. He also noted Shell’s forward-looking investments, including the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the $5 billion Bonga North deep-water project. SNEPCo has also increased its interest in OML 118, which contains the Bonga field, from 55% to 67.5%, following the acquisition of a 12.5% stake from TotalEnergies.

SNG currently supplies gas to over 140 industrial and commercial clients across Ogun, Abia, and Rivers States. All On, Shell’s impact investment company, now supports 51 renewable energy companies that have delivered over 210,000 energy connections nationwide. Daystar Power, another Shell affiliate, is providing integrated solar power solutions to businesses in five African countries, including Nigeria.

Nkazi also highlighted SCiN’s extensive social investment initiatives across the country, covering education, healthcare, job creation, and infrastructure development.

SCiN’s participation at the NOG Conference continues with key presentations and panel discussions featuring Shell leaders, Afam-Anadu added.