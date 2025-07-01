NOG: Minister Urges NASS To Stop Frivolous Summons On IOCs, Others

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has called on the National Assembly to refrain from issuing what he described as frivolous summons to international oil companies (IOCs) and other stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the 24th Edition of the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition 2025 Nigerian Content Seminar, themed “Achieving Energy Sufficiency through Local Content Implementation,” the minister said such summons are counterproductive and discourage investment in the sector.

Lokpobiri warned that indiscriminate legislative summons, especially on issues dating back decades, create unnecessary tension and send negative signals to the global headquarters of the affected companies.

“There have been summons from the National Assembly that are frankly uncalled for. These actions resonate at the global headquarters of the IOCs. While parliaments elsewhere also issue summons, they are not as frequent or trivial,” he said.

He added, “You’re summoning a company over procurement issues that happened 20 years ago — a private company with no current liability. These actions have dire consequences. We still depend on this industry for over 80% of our foreign exchange earnings. The implications affect the entire Nigerian population.”

Lokpobiri, a former senator and committee chairman, stressed the importance of engaging appropriate Senate and House committees on sector-specific matters. He urged lawmakers to route concerns through the designated petroleum committees rather than burdening the industry with repetitive or irrelevant invitations.

“I served in the Senate for eight years. Before we summoned any company, we critically evaluated the issue. If it was something a minister could resolve, we pursued that route. That’s what legislative oversight should be — purposeful, not disruptive,” he said.

The minister also appealed to oil service operators who exited Nigeria in recent years to return, assuring them that the operating environment has improved. He further challenged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to raise its production targets, stating that current levels fall short of meeting national revenue needs.

Also speaking at the seminar, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, underscored the vital role of natural gas in Nigeria’s economic transformation and transition to net-zero emissions.

He emphasized that the “Decade of Gas” initiative is more than a slogan, but a national development strategy supported by policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, and strategic partnerships.

“Nigeria holds one of the largest oil and gas reserves globally, with over 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves,” Ekpo said. “Through the Decade of Gas initiative, we aim to convert this potential into tangible benefits — expanding power generation, increasing domestic LPG use, growing exports, and promoting gas-powered transportation.”

On his part, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Enoh, represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Communications, Ifeoma Williams, stated that energy should be viewed not merely as a commodity for export but as the engine of Nigeria’s reimagined industrial future.

He revealed that the revised national industrial policy will be unveiled by the end of July 2025 and will reflect the input of industry leaders, development experts, and regional stakeholders.