NOG Energy Week: Technical Seminar Call For Papers Deadline Extended

NOG Energy Week, Nigeria’s leading energy Conference and Exhibition organised by dmg Nigeria Events, in partnership with Levmora Services, has extended the Technical Seminar deadline for paper submission by two weeks. Themed: Accelerating Innovation to Meet Energy Demand, industry players will be able to submit a paper until the 28th of February 2024.

Leading organisations in the energy sector such as NNPC Limited, Baker Hughes, Emerson, Total Energies, Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings, Trexm Energy, and many others have already submitted abstracts covering a vast array of critical energy subject matters.

Their participation underscores the essential need for collaborative knowledge-sharing and industry engagement to accelerate innovation in the sector.

The Technical Seminar is a key part of the 23rd annual NOG Energy Week, which will be held from 2-4 July 2024 at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja. The Seminar provides leaders with key technical insights, innovative solutions and the opportunity to share their knowledge with stakeholders.

This has become important in the face of increasing divestment in Nigeria’s energy sector, therefore making it critical for professionals to stay abreast with technical innovations in the energy space.

The CPD accredited Seminar previously featured 11 main categories; Geoscience, Resource and Field Development, Drilling, Midstream Infrastructure Development and Facilities Management, Gas and LNG Projects and Technologies and Development, Downstream Fuels and Infrastructure Development, Utilities, Power Generation and End Use, New Energes, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Operational Excellence, HSSE and Project Management, People Development, Digital Transformation.

This year, three new categories were added to the Technical Seminar, titled Manufacturing and Industrialization, Shipping and Marine, Energy Markets and Finance, making the seminar a 14-session program.

The Seminar caters to a wide range of audiences from both the academic and core industry practitioners, creating an opportunity for a robust conversation that contributes to the development of solutions unique to the Nigerian operating environment.

Through a rigorous selection process, the best entries are accepted for presentation during the NOG Energy Week, contributing to the collective pursuit of innovative solutions in the energy sector.

For further information about NOG Energy Week 2024 and the Technical Seminar, please visit https://www.nogenergyweek.com/.