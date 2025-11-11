NOG Energy Week: Stakeholders Move To Drive Africa’s Energy Progress

As Nigeria accelerates toward its ambitious goal of producing 2.5 million barrels of oil per day by 2026, a target underpinned by deep offshore developments, the reactivation of dormant fields, and the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), plans are underway to consolidate on this through an engagement of top leaders in the energy sector.

A statement yesterday said recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) showed that output has already risen from about 1.46 million barrels per day in October 2024 to nearly 1.8 million bpd by mid-2025, reflecting the impact of ongoing recovery efforts, improved security across production corridors, and renewed investor confidence in the upstream sector.

“This goal underscores the urgency of convening stakeholders to align on strategies that will unlock capacity, finance, and technology across the region’s energy value chain.

“Reflecting this urgency, the NOG Energy Week Conference & Exhibition, taking place from July 5-9, 2026 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja, will bring together global energy leaders, policymakers, financiers, and innovators.

“Marking its 25th anniversary, NOG Energy Week has, for a quarter of a century, been the definitive platform where Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa’s energy future has been debated, shaped, and accelerated.

Since its inception, the event has provided a trusted space for dialogue, partnerships, and dealmaking across the oil, gas, LNG, power, renewables, and emerging technology value chains. Its legacy includes advancing local content, fostering strategic alliances, catalysing multibillion-dollar investments, and accelerating progress toward a secure and sustainable energy future,” the statement added.

Commenting on the milestone, Wemimo Oyelana, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Director – Energy for dmg Nigeria events, said: ‘’The 2026 edition of NOG Energy Week is not just a celebration of this remarkable journey but a decisive moment to align leaders and chart the course for the next phase of Africa’s energy progress. NOG Energy Week is a dynamic space where ideas converge, investments are catalysed, and partnerships are born.’’