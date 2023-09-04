NOFIC: No New COVID-19 Case In Our Hospital – Ebonyi

The National Obstetric Fistula Centre (NOFIC), Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has dismissed the internal memo of the hospital in which the Head of Clinical Services of the hospital warned the staff to take caution as the Covid-19 was on the prowl again in the hospital.

The National Obstetric Fistula Centre(NOFIC), Abakaliki is where women leaking urine and feces are treated.

The hospital provides many other services to the public.

The memo on new Covid-19 in the hospital has been causing panic in the centre.

However, the hospital described the memo as untrue and urged the staff, patients, and the general public to disregard the memo.

It said the internal memo could not be substantiated and therefore not true.

The hospital stated this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Nwojiji Rita-Stella, and made available to reporters in Abakaliki.

The statement reads “This is to further clarify that the information from the purported internal memo emanating from the National Obstetrics Fistula Center Abakaliki in which the Head of clinical services warned the staff to take caution as the Covid-19 was on the prowl again cannot be substantiated and therefore not true.

“The general public should be informed that no new Covid-19 case /infection has been detected in our center.

“No new COVID-19 patient has presented or been diagnosed in our center for the past year.

“There is no rise in COVID-19 cases in Abakaliki or in Ebonyi state in general.

“The information contained in the said internal memo was a product of unverified and unsubstantiated flying news from social media.

“The general public should therefore disregard the memo and its contents.

“It’s only the Nigerian Center for Disease and Control NCDC that is statutorily empowered to release information on such matters as Covid-19”.